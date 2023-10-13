Israel using white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon: Human Rights Watch

By Riya Baibhawi 12:57 pm Oct 13, 202312:57 pm

Human Rights Watch has accused the Israeli military of using white phosphorus on its targets in Gaza and Lebanon. The agency said videos show "multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border." White phosphorus has the potential to cause long-term effects due to the severe burns it causes. Israel has denied all allegations.

Why does this story matter?

Human Rights Watch said that Israel has been using white phosphorus in munitions or as a smokescreen in Gaza, which is against universal humanitarian law. International humanitarian law mandates that parties to a conflict make all reasonable efforts to avoid civilian injury and death. It could have grave implications for the densely populated Gaza Strip, which houses 2.3 million people.

IDF fuels speculation of ground offensive in Gaza

Israel, on Friday, asked over one million people living north of Wadi Gaza to relocate to the south within 24 hours. The IDF said that it will continue to operate in the Gaza territory as it bombed Hamas' labyrinth of underground tunnels. It added that it was waiting for a final decision on launching a full-fledged ground offensive into the Gaza Strip, AP reported.

Israel lays complete seize on Gaza Strip

"Not a single electricity switch will be flipped on, not a single faucet will be turned on and not a single fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home," Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said on social media.

UN warns against mass mobilization

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) expressed concern about Israel's mass relocation order, asking the Benjamin Netanyahu-led country to reconsider. "The UN considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," a spokesperson said. Notably, Israel has already cut off electricity, water, and food supplies from Gaza. It also bombed its Rafah border with Egypt.

India evacuates its citizens under Operation Ajay

Separately, India evacuated 212 citizens from Israel through a special flight under Operation Ajay. They arrived on Friday morning. This came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, reiterated India's support for the formation of an independent state of Palestine. "India always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations toward establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine," it said.

