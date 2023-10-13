Millions of Gazans asked to move south 'within 24-hours': UN

Millions of Gazans asked to move south 'within 24-hours': UN

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:54 am Oct 13, 202311:54 am

Death toll crosses 2,800 as Israel-Hamas conflict enters day 6: Report

Israel's military ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza, which is home to 1.1 million people, within 24 hours on Friday, a United Nations (UN) spokesperson said. Since the Israel-Hamas conflict began last Saturday, more than 1,300 Israelis, including 222 soldiers, have lost their lives, and over 3,300 have been injured. On the other hand, the news outlet NBC News reported that at least 1,500 Palestinians have died and more than 6,200 have suffered injuries in Gaza.

Israeli ground invasion into Gaza likely

This report indicates an approaching ground offensive; however, the Israeli military has not acknowledged such an appeal. On Thursday, it stated it was prepared but that no decision had been made. "The UN considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," stated UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. "The UN strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded, avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," Dujarric said.

Details on Israel's offensive in Gaza since Saturday

Following the surprise attack by Hamas, Israel has reportedly mobilized 360,000 reservists, massed forces close to Gaza, and evacuated thousands of residents from nearby communities. The news agency AFP reported that Israel has been firing artillery on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip every 30 seconds since Thursday. In a recent release, the country's air force confirmed dropping nearly 6,000 bombs on the Gaza Strip.

UN requires $294 million for 'urgent needs' in Gaza

Furthermore, the UN has released an emergency appeal for $294 million to handle "the most urgent needs" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where over 400,000 Palestinians have fled their homes since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs revealed that these funds will be used to aid over 1.2 million people, as the conflict in the region has left aid groups without sufficient resources.

Morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowing: Report

According to the Associated Press (AP), the morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed on Thursday as bodies came in quicker than relatives could claim them amid the ongoing conflict. The morgue at Gaza's Shifa hospital can reportedly handle around 30 bodies at a time, as such staffers had to arrange corpses three high outside the walk-in cooler and put dozens in the parking lot.

Alleged visuals from Gaza's Shifa hospital

Blinken's message amid ongoing Hamas-Israel war

Separately, United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Tel Aviv on Thursday and shared a message for Israelis amid the ongoing conflict. "You (Israelis) may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself - but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to," Blinken said. Reportedly, Blinken was also shown pictures and videos of a bullet-riddled baby, people being burned alive in their cars or hideaways, and soldiers getting beheaded.

Check out Blinken's remarks here

Difficult days await us: Netanyahu

On the occasion of the swearing-in of the national emergency government at the Knesset on Thursday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "Hamas is ISIS and the world that was outraged by ISIS and Al-Qaida after 9/11, formed an international coalition to eliminate this blight." "Difficult days await us but we will not be deterred and we will not give in. I am certain that from the 'Swords of Iron' war, we will emerge stronger than ever," he added.