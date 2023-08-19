UK: Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse for killing 7 babies

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 19, 2023

Doctor who helped catch Lucy Letby says 'babies could've been saved' had hospital acted sooner

Lucy Letby, a former Countess of Chester Hospital nurse in Chester, England, has been convicted of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others. Interestingly, an Indian-origin consultant pediatrician at the hospital, named Dr. Ravi Jayaram, among others, played a crucial role in the conviction of Letby by raising concerns about her actions.

Dr. Jayaram provides details on Letby's crimes

Speaking to ITV News, Dr. Jayaram stated that the lives of some of the babies could have been saved only if his concerns had been addressed and the police had been alerted sooner. Reportedly, consultant doctors at the hospital first flagged the issue after three infants passed away in June 2015. As more babies died later, top medics at the hospital even held meetings with hospital executives to discuss their concerns.

Doctor received warning from organization's top official

Furthermore, Dr. Jayaram claimed that, in 2017, the hospital's then-Chief Executive, Tony Chambers, told concerned doctors to "draw a line" over their suspicions about Letby. Chambers allegedly also warned them about possible "consequences" for their allegations against her. Dr. Jayaram also stated that the hospital's trust contacted the police only around two years after the first babies died, per ITV News.

Letby to be sentenced on Monday: CPS

According to The Indian Express, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed in a statement that Letby, a 33-year-old National Health Service (NHS) neonatal nurse, will be sentenced on Monday at the Manchester Crown Court. It should also be noted that the accused nurse was initially arrested back in July 2018 and later charged in November 2020.

Evidence against Letby presented by CPS

During the trial that started back in October 2022, the CPS reportedly presented evidence in court to prove that Letby was responsible for the huge number of infant deaths and unexpected collapses inside the hospital's neonatal unit. Medical documents with fake notes created by Letby to hide her involvement in the murders and her social media activity to mislead her colleagues were also among the evidence presented in court.

Know how Letby allegedly tortured babies

The CPS also claimed that Letby used various techniques to attack infants, including force-feeding an overdose of liquids, including milk, injecting insulin and air into their bloodstream, impact-like trauma, and infusing air into their gastrointestinal tract. Reportedly, the 33-year-old intended to kill the infants while making her colleagues believe that it happened due to natural causes.

'I am evil I did this,' wrote Letby

CPS Mersey-Cheshire's Chief Crown Prosecutor, Jonathan Storer, stated, "This is an utterly horrifying case. Like everyone who followed the trial, I have been appalled by Letby's callous crimes. The CPS also presented some of Letby's handwritten notes as evidence, giving an insight into her mindset. These included phrases like, "Today is your birthday and you are not here and I am so sorry for that," "I killed them on purpose...," and "I am evil I did this."

