Boris Johnson buys $4.7M mansion despite 'low salary' complaints

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 16, 2023, 02:28 pm 1 min read

Johnson served as UK's prime minister from 2019 to 2022

Former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recently bought a luxurious mansion for £3.8 million (about $4.7 million), a surprising decision for many after he complained about low earnings as a public servant, reported WION. Reportedly, the 58-year-old managed to negotiate a discount of $250,000 on the original price to purchase the 8,128-square-foot nine-bedroom house called Brightwell Manor located in Oxfordshire countryside.

Johnson reportedly complained about not earning enough as PM

Johnson's purchase is raising eyebrows as he reportedly used to complain about struggling with expenses despite getting a £164,080 (roughly $205,000) combined salary as a prime minister and Member of Parliament. Sources told Mirror, "He was so incredibly tight with money, jokes were made if his wallet ever came out." Meanwhile, a Labor Party source said Johnson was enriching himself by burdening the public.

Johnson on radar of critics amid several controversies

Johnson is also on the critics' radar as his lavish purchase reportedly took place weeks before BBC Chairman Richard Sharp stepped down after failing to disclose his involvement in facilitating an £800,000 ($1M) loan for Johnson. Moreover, the investigations are on into alleged 10 Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 lockdowns during his tenure and over £245,000 (around $306,000) spent on Johnson's legal team.