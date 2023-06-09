Entertainment

Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari aka Abhishek arrested for raping minor

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 09, 2023, 05:05 pm 2 min read

A Bhojpuri singer has been arrested on the accusations of rape

Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari, also known as Abhishek, was nabbed in Gurugram on Thursday for raping a minor girl. The case is reportedly two years old but the girl shared her ordeal with her family recently after Bihari uploaded her images on Instagram. Her family complained to the police on Wednesday, who registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused lured her, took her to a hotel

Reportedly, two years ago, when Bihari used to reside in Gurugram's Rajiv Nagar area, he lured the child and took her to a hotel, where he raped her. He also photographed her. Post the harrowing incident, the girl didn't tell anyone about him. She only spoke up recently when her family realized that her photos had been uploaded online and asked her.

He was caught within hours after the complaint was filed

The concerned authorities counseled the victim and slapped the POCSO and the Information Technology (IT) Act case on Bihari. Gurugram's Sector 14 Police Station is in charge of the case. Police spokesperson Subhash Boken further informed the media that the accused was arrested within hours after the complaint. "He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody today," he further added.

Bihari seems to have a thriving YouTube career

Bihari (21) hails from Bihar and he enjoys a following of over 27,000 followers on his YouTube channel (Babul Bihari Live). The videos on his channel are dedicated to the Bhojpuri industry and he often makes videos about known stars such as Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. His channel boasts over 500 videos, with multiple clips having been uploaded in the past week.

Legal jargon: What is the POCSO Act?

Per Vikaspedia, "To effectively address the heinous crimes of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children through less ambiguous and more stringent legal provisions, the Ministry of Women and Child Development championed the introduction of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012." "The Act has been enacted to protect children from offenses of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography."

