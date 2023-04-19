India

Saudi, UAE assure support for Indian citizens' safety in Sudan

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 19, 2023, 04:25 pm 3 min read

India has received assurance from Quartet countries for citizens' safety in Sudan

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have assured their support for the safety and security of Indians in violence-torn Sudan following discussions between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his counterparts, India Today reported. India is closely coordinating with the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Quartet countries over the situation in Sudan, the report added.

Why does this story matter?

Hundreds of Indians are presently stuck in Sudan. In Khartoum, an Indian national was also killed.

After weeks of tensions between army head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to seize control, violence allegedly erupted in Khartoum on Saturday.

Attempts at a truce also fell apart on Tuesday when clashes between both factions erupted in central Khartoum after a 24-hour ceasefire.

External Affairs Ministry engaging Quartet countries over Sudan situation

On Tuesday, Jaishankar claimed that he called on the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE and exchanged views on the Sudan situation. The ministry said that the Indian ambassador in Washington DC, and High Commissioner in London were also in touch with their respective host governments over the situation. It was also working with United Nations, which has a substantial presence in Sudan.

What EAM S Jaishankar tweeted

Situated in Sudan tense, safety of citizens our priority: Ministry

According to the ministry, the situation on Sudan streets is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. "Our priority is the safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located," it said. "While both the Ministry and the Embassy are continuously monitoring the situation, concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," the ministry added.

Death toll touches 270, over 2,600 injured: WHO

The death toll from three days of severe battle between the regular army and paramilitaries in Sudan has risen to at least 270, with more than 2,600 injured, the World Health Organization (WHO) officials citing Sudan's Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Center said. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres decried the outbreak of violence and called for an immediate cease-fire in the region.

Warning issued for Indian nationals in Sudan

In view of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the Indian Embassy has issued a warning to Indian nationals living there. "In view of the firing and clashes in Sudan, all Indians are advised to take utmost care, stay indoors, and stop moving out with immediate effect," the embassy tweeted on Saturday. It also advised travelers to postpone their travel to the African country.

Control room, helpline set up for Indians stranded in Sudan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also established a control room to provide Indians with information and assistance in light of the clashes in Sudan. The government gave the following e-mail and phone numbers for sharing information about Indians stranded in Sudan: "Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll-free) +91-11-23012113; +91-11-23014104; +91-11-23017905; Mobile: +91 9968291988 and Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in."