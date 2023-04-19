India

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 19, 2023, 03:31 pm 1 min read

This is the second time within a month that Poudel has been admitted to a hospital

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel has been shifted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Wednesday. Notably, the president was admitted to a hospital in Nepal for the second time this month. The 78-year-old reportedly has an infection in his lungs, which caused his oxygen level to dip.

Poudel was elected as Nepal's president last month

On April 1, Poudel was admitted to a hospital in his home country for the first time after he complained of some problem in his stomach. This time, he was airlifted from Nepal to India in an air ambulance around 10.30am on Wednesday, accompanied by his son Chintan Poudel. To note, he was elected as Nepal's third president on March 9 this year.