Nepal elects Ram Chandra Poudel as its 3rd president

Ram Chandra Poudel is a common candidate of the eight-party alliance

Nepal has elected Ram Chandra Poudel, a common candidate of the eight-party alliance, as its third president. He secured the vote of 214 lawmakers of parliament and 352 provincial assembly members, reported ANI. Furthermore, Poudel also received 33,802 electoral votes, while his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang received 15,518 electoral votes, the country's election commission said on Thursday.

Congratulations pour in after presidential win

After winning the election, 78-year-old Poudel received congratulatory messages from fellow politicians. "Hearty congratulations to my friend Ram Chandra Poudelji for being elected as the President," Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba wrote on Twitter. In Nepal, the number of voters for electing the president is 882, including 332 Members of Parliament and 550 members of the provincial assemblies of the seven provinces.