World

Sudan: 185 killed in army-paramilitary clashes, UN appeals for ceasefire

Sudan: 185 killed in army-paramilitary clashes, UN appeals for ceasefire

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 18, 2023, 01:21 pm 3 min read

At least 185 persons have been killed and 1,800 injured in Sudan army-paramilitary clashes

The death toll from three days of severe battle between the regular army and paramilitaries in Sudan has risen to at least 185, with more than 1,800 injured, according to the United Nations Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres decried the outbreak of violence and called for an immediate cease-fire in the region.

Residents suffer amid RSF-army clashes, major healthcare facilities impacted

Residents have seen little relief as the conflict has escalated. The confrontations also left five million Khartoum residents without electricity or water in the holy month of Ramzan, according to the New York Times. According to reports, the crisis has also hit healthcare institutions, with major medical centers in the capital city being targeted, leading to the closure of more than a dozen hospitals.

EU ambassador assaulted, US diplomatic convoy fired upon

Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union's top diplomat, also claimed that the ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O'Hara, was assaulted in his Khartoum residence on Monday. Meanwhile, a United States diplomatic convoy was reportedly fired upon on Monday in Sudan, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who added that preliminary reports suggested it was carried out by forces associated with Sudan's paramilitary.

Two forces in no mode to allow mediation: UN representative

The army and paramilitary forces are reportedly employing tanks, artillery, and other heavy weaponry in highly populated regions, Al Jazeera reported. The UN representative Perthes also claimed the opposing parties are "not giving the impression that they want mediation for peace between them right away." "It's a very fluid situation so it's very difficult to say where the balance is shifting to," he said.

UN, ally countries appeal for truce

Latest reports said the UN, the US, and other countries have urged a cease-fire in Sudan. Egypt, which backs Sudan's military, as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have ties to the RSF, have all called for peace. On Monday, Guterres urged both groups to "immediately cease hostilities" because any escalation "could be devastating for the country."

Watch: Clashes forcing people in capital Khartoum to flee

Control room, helpline set up for Indians stranded in Sudan

In light of the recent violence in Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) established a Control Room to provide Indians with information and assistance. The government also gave the following e-mail and phone numbers for sharing information about Indians stranded in Sudan: "Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll-free) +91-11-23012113; +91-11-23014104; +91-11-23017905; Mobile: +91 9968291988 and Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in." ﻿