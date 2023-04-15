World

Sudan: Indians asked to 'stop venturing outside' amid paramilitary-army clashes

Sudan: Indians asked to 'stop venturing outside' amid paramilitary-army clashes

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 15, 2023, 04:46 pm 1 min read

The Sudanese army and a paramilitary group attacked each other's bases following a rift between their leaders (Representational image)

The Indian Embassy in Sudan issued an alert on Saturday asking Indian nationals in the capital city Khartoum and other places to take precautions and stay indoors following the clashes between the country's army and paramilitary forces. In a notice on Twitter, the embassy told Indians to "stop venturing outside with immediate effect." "Please also stay calm and wait for updates," its tweet read.

Take a look at embassy's advisory

Tensions rose between army, paramilitary leaders

According to The Hindu, violence erupted in Khartoum earlier on Saturday after weeks of tensions between Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The groups attacked each other's bases following a rift on Thursday when the army said the recent mobilization and deployment by Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group, had happened without coordination and were illegal.