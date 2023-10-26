US: Over 20 dead in deadliest mass shootings since 2019

By Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Chanshimla Varah 01:38 pm Oct 26, 202301:38 pm

US: At least 22 reportedly dead in Maine mass shooting

At least 22 individuals were reportedly killed, and over 50 people suffered injuries in mass shootings at multiple locations in Maine's Lewiston, United States (US), on Wednesday (local time). The Lewiston Police Department has identified 40-year-old Robert Card "as a person of interest" in the shootings. Card, according to the police, should be "considered armed and dangerous."

Visuals from Lewiston's Maine

Suspect trained as a firearms instructor

They further stated that Card had received firearms instructor training at a US Army Reserve training center in Maine. A document, reviewed by The Associated Press and distributed to law enforcement officials, stated that Card spent two weeks in a mental health facility during the summer of 2023. However, not much about his treatment or condition was revealed.

Shooting took place at 3 separate locations: Police sources

While citing a Lewiston Police spokesperson, the Sun Journal reported that the shootings occurred at three separate locations: Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, Sparetime Recreation, and a Walmart distribution center. In the photos shared by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on its Facebook page, a gunman can be seen walking inside a building with a weapon raised to his shoulder.

Here are 2 pictures shared by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

US president briefed regarding mass shooting incident

As per the news agency Reuters, an official in Washington said that US President Joe Biden had been informed and would continue to receive updates. Meanwhile, the White House announced in a statement that President Biden called Maine Governor Janet Mills, two senators, and a local congressman to offer federal support.

Public schools to remain closed on Thursday in Lewiston

On the other hand, the district's superintendent announced that public schools in Lewiston will remain closed on Thursday amid the current situation in the area. "There remains a lot of unknowns at this time. Information moves quickly but not always accurately. Please continue to shelter in place or get to safety," Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Jake Langlais said.

US reported nearly 560 shooting incidents in 2023: Report

If the death toll of 22 is confirmed, the massacre would be the deadliest in the US since August 2019, when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at an El Paso Walmart, killing 23 people. While citing data from the Gun Violence Archive, the BBC reported that there have been more than 560 mass shootings across the US so far this year.