US increases work permit validity for green card applicants

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:41 am Oct 14, 202311:41 am

Work permit validity increased to five years for green card applicants in US

In a major move that will benefit thousands of Indians living in the United States (US), the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reportedly extended the Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) for certain non-citizens. It has increased the maximum validity of EADs to five years for both initial applications and renewals. Reportedly, foreign nationals with pending "Adjustment of Status Applications" will be one of the EAD groups covered by this policy announcement.

Categories affected and impact on green card applicants

While the adjustment of status is the last phase in the green card application procedure and can take a few years, applicants can apply for an EAD that allows them to continue working in America. Furthermore, news outlet The Times of India reported that this new policy will apply to any eligible EAD applications pending or filed on or after September 27 this year.

Move to benefit nearly 10.5 lakh Indians in US

Moreover, this development will mainly benefit American employers and immigrant workers, such as H-1B visa holders on track for a green card, many of whom are Indians. PTI reported that more than 10.5 lakh Indians are in the queue for an employment-based green card in the US, and almost four lakh of them may die before receiving the legal document of permanent residency.

What is a green card?

The permanent resident card, popularly known as a green card, is a document provided to immigrants to America as proof that the bearer has been granted the authority to reside permanently in the country. As per a study conducted by the Cato Institute's David J Bier, the employment-based green card backlog reached a new record of 18 lakh cases in 2023.

USCIS wants to reduce EAD renewal application numbers: Report

Speaking to The Times of India, global immigration law firm partner Mitch Wexler revealed, "USCIS says that in making the policy change, the agency aims to significantly reduce the number of EAD renewal applications filed with the agency in the next several years, which should contribute to a reduction in case processing times and backlogs."