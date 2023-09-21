Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp

Written by Chanshimla Varah September 21, 2023 | 07:45 pm 1 min read

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as chairman of the board of both Fox Corporation and News Corp. The corporations made the decision public on Thursday. According to the companies, Murdoch's son Lachlan will become the sole chairman of News Corp and will continue to serve as the chair and CEO of Fox.

The decision ended a more than seven-decade career in which he built a media empire extending from Australia to the United States (US). "On behalf of the FOX and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career," Lachlan said.

