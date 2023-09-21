Here's why Indian medical graduates can now practice abroad

September 21, 2023

In major boost for Indian medical graduates, NMC secures WFME recognition for next 10 years

The Union Health Ministry has officially confirmed that the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India has been granted the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) "recognition status" for ten years. The statement also confirmed that the recognition will allow Indian medical graduates to pursue postgraduate studies and practice in countries requiring WFME accreditation, like the United States (US), New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

WFME: Significance and importance

The WFME can be defined as a global organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of global medical education. Its mission is to improve healthcare for all people, with the primary goal of promoting the "highest scientific and ethical standards in medical education." So, here is how the WFME's recognition will boost India's healthcare sector for the next decade!

WFME recognition process and fee

The WFME recognition process reportedly costs Rs. 4,98,5142 per medical college, which covers expenses for site visit teams and their accommodation and travel, reported First Post. This means the total cost for the 706 medical colleges in India to apply for WFME recognition would be around Rs. 351.9 crore. Meanwhile, the NMC securing WFME recognition is expected to significantly enhance the global standing of medical professionals and institutions in India.

Significance of ECFMG and USMLE access for IMGs

Additionally, the release emphasized the role of the Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education (ECFMG) in the US. The ECFMG is primarily responsible for overseeing policies and regulations related to licensing international medical graduates (IMGs). To take the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and apply for medical residencies in America, IMGs are required to be certified by the ECFMG. Starting in 2024, individuals seeking ECFMG certification must also be officially accredited by an accrediting agency recognized by the WFME.

Health minister reacts

Reacting to the landmark development, Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mansukh Mandaviya's office took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "The NMC has been granted the World Federation for Medical Education recognition. It is a big boost for Indian medical students."

