Israeli military launches 'localized raids' into Gaza, major escalation looms

1/6

World 3 min read

Israeli military launches 'localized raids' into Gaza, major escalation looms

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:43 am Oct 14, 202310:43 am

Israel has launched localized ground raids into Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched targeted "localized raids" on the ground in Gaza on Friday, sending in infantry and tanks to clear the area of potential Hamas terrorists and search for missing Israelis, The Times of Israel reported. This action is a possible lead-up to a "full-scale invasion" following the recent Hamas attack that claimed over 1,300 Israeli lives. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at a major escalation, stating that his country had "just begun to retaliate."

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Israel declared war after Hamas launched a surprise attack against it last week. The clashes have claimed over 2,800 lives so far. Israel's military also reportedly "ordered" people to evacuate Gaza City ahead of a ground offensive to eradicate Hamas. In contrast, the Hamas authority for refugees reportedly asked Gazans to "remain steadfast in your homes," fearing that once vacated, Israel would capture the territory, rendering Palestinians homeless. Meanwhile, the United Nations said four lakh Palestinians have already been displaced.

3/6

'Efforts to find hostages continue': IDF spokesperson

According to IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the forces have foiled Hamas's anti-tank guided missiles and found clues that could help find the missing persons. "We will continue to make every effort to find every detail about the missing and hostages," he added. The IDF stated that it had alerted the families of the 120 hostages taken captive. On Friday, Hamas also released a video displaying its members with Israeli children and infants in a kibbutz in southern Israel.

4/6

'We'll never forgive': Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vows retaliation

In his latest televised address, Netanyahu reportedly said his country's forces are "fighting like lions", hinting that the Gaza offensive is still in its early stages. "We'll never forget the atrocities that our enemies carried out, and we'll never forgive. And we'll never let the world, or anyone, forget these atrocities that were not done to the Jewish people in many decades," he said. "We're hitting our enemies with unprecedented force. I stress: It's only the beginning," he added.

5/6

Hamas accuses Israel of targeting civilians evacuating Gaza

On the other hand, Hamas officials claimed that Israel has targeted civilians evacuating northern Gaza, alleging that at least 70 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli air raids on convoys heading south. Israel had yet to respond to these accusations. Meanwhile, the Israeli military reportedly attacked the terrorist group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon following unidentified aerial objects hitting an Israeli drone. The attack allegedly killed Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six other journalists.

6/6

International reactions and calls for ceasefire

Hamas continues to fire rockets toward Israel as the IDF attacks several locations in Gaza. Both Israel's prime minister and defense minister have expressed their goal to "eliminate Hamas from the face of the earth." However, UN General Secretary António Guterres has called on Israel to rethink the Gaza evacuation order, describing it as a "calamitous escalation." Russia also urged for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during a United Nations Security Council meeting.