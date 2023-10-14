US, Saudi working closely to protect civilians in Gaza: Blinken

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:46 pm Oct 14, 202305:46 pm

United States (US) Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated on Saturday that America was working closely with Saudi Arabia to provide safety for civilians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Blinken's comments came during his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan in Riyadh, where the two leaders discussed the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Why does this story matter?

Blinken met his Saudi Arabian Farhan in Riyadh on the third day of intense Middle East diplomacy intended to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a regional confrontation and stoking a humanitarian crisis. He was scheduled to travel to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt from Wednesday to Sunday. Since the start of the conflict last Saturday, over 3,000 people have died and thousands have been injured.

Hamas's attack on Israel 'indescribable,' says Blinken

While labeling the Hamas attack on Israel as "indescribable," Blinken stated that aid must be permitted to reach civilians stuck in the Gaza enclave and emphasized establishing safe zones. According to the news outlet Arab News, the US secretary of state also highlighted that the Hamas terrorist group "does not represent the Palestinian people and their hopes."

US, Saudi working closely in several other critical areas: Blinken

"At the same time, it's vitally important, that we (US and Saudi) work together to make sure that, to the best of our ability, this conflict does not spread to other places on other fronts," stated Blinken. "In addition, the US and Saudi Arabia are working together very closely in several other critical areas where it's so important to try to bring greater peace, stability, and security. That includes Yemen as well as Sudan," ANI quoted him as saying.

It's disturbing, difficult situation: Saudi foreign minister

The Saudi foreign minister also said they need to work together to make sure access to humanitarian relief and humanitarian goods is allowed. "I think we all condemn the targeting of civilians in any form, at any time and by anyone. The priority now needs to be to stop further civilian suffering," he said. "Without a concerted effort to end this constant return to violence, it will always be...civilians that suffer first and always be civilians on both sides."

Agreement in principle worked out between Egypt, Israel, Qatar

Meanwhile, a senior US official traveling with Blinken stated that Egypt, Israel, and Qatar had reached an agreement in principle to allow Palestinian-Americans and other dual citizens in Gaza to cross the border into Egypt during a five-hour window on Saturday. Officials estimate that about 500 Americans live in Gaza, but this figure is subject to revision. However, the official said it was unclear whether Hamas would allow international convoys to pass via the Rafah crossing unhindered.