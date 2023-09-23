Nijjar row: US 'deeply concerned' over growing India-Canada tensions

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 23, 2023 | 12:26 pm 2 min read

US deeply concerned, critical that probe proceeds, says Blinken

United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly urged India to cooperate with Canada to ensure "accountability" in the killing of Khalistan terrorist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Blinken also said that the US was "deeply concerned" over the allegations leveled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the Indian government's role in Nijjar's murder on Canadian soil.

Why does this story matter?

The diplomatic row has put the US in an uncomfortable quandary, given that it is an ally of both Canada and India. The comments by Blinken can be interpreted as the US taking a neutral stance. Earlier, the US expressed support for Canada's inquiry into the Najjar killing while also reaffirming American ties with India. "I can just tell you that our relationship with India remains vitally important," John Kirby, a spokesman for President Joe Biden's National Security Council, said.

We hope India cooperates in investigation: Blinken

While taking part in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Blinken told the media on Friday (local time), "We (the US) want to see accountability and it's important that the investigation run its course and lead to that result." "We would hope that our Indian friends would cooperate with that investigation as well," news agency ANI quoted the top US official as saying.

Former Pentagon official comments on row

Meanwhile, a former Pentagon official, Michael Rubin, told ANI that Trudeau has made a huge mistake. Rubin stated that the Canadian PM has made claims that he has not been able to back up. "There are two possibilities here: either he was shooting from the hip, and he does not have the evidence to support the accusations he made against the Indian government, or...he needs to explain why his government was sheltering a terrorist," he added.

Trudeau's appeal to India regarding Nijjar's murder probe

On Thursday, Trudeau urged India to cooperate in the ongoing murder investigation to allow justice to take its course. "India is a country of growing importance and a country that we need to continue to work with not just in a region but around the world...we are not looking to provoke or cause problems," stated Trudeau. He previously stated that there are credible reasons to believe Indian government operatives were involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Nijjar.

