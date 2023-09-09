G20 Summit: Full schedule of high-profile two-day meet in Delhi

September 09, 2023

G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi: Know schedule for two-day meet

The 18th G20 Summit officially kicked off on Saturday, with world leaders gathering in Delhi for the two-day event. The two-day summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital's Pragati Maidan will address major global issues like the Ukraine-Russia war, climate change, and global governance. So, here is the full schedule of the high-profile meet!

Summit divided into three sessions

It is learned that the G20 Summit will be divided into three sessions: One Earth, One Family, and One Future. While the first session will tackle climate change and environmental concerns, the second session will go over global health and social issues. The third session will discuss economic growth and sustainable development. Furthermore, India will also hold bilateral talks to further "deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation."

Know about day 1 agendas

According to ANI, global leaders arrived at Bharat Mandapam on day one from 9:30am to 10:30am and participated in a welcome photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Tree of Life Foyer. After that, the first session on "One Earth" took place at the Summit Hall. This will be followed by a working lunch, various bilateral meetings in the afternoon, and a second session on "One Family."

Leaders to attend gala dinner hosted by President Murmu

In the evening, foreign leaders and several Indian chief ministers will attend a gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday. To bring the day to a close, leaders and heads of delegation will then assemble in the Leaders' Lounge at Bharat Mandapam. Notably, India has also invited the heads of the United Nations (UN), International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organization, and World Trade Organization—the G20's largest delegation to date.

Details on day 2 schedule

Day two of the summit is expected to begin with world leaders arriving in separate motorcades at Rajghat and the signing of the peace wall inside the Leaders' Lounge. They will then lay wreaths at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi and attend a live performance of his favorite devotional songs. This will be followed by a tree-planting ceremony in Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza, the summit's "One Future" third session, and the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

Notable attendees and absentees from G20 Summit

The G20 Summit guest list includes the likes of United States (US) President Joe Biden, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and several others. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping opted to skip the summit, sending Premier Li Qiang in his place. Other leaders absent include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

