Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be called Shiv-Shakti Point

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 26, 2023 | 10:11 am 1 min read

August 23 will be celebrated as 'Hindustan National Space Day' (Photo credit: ISRO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Moon landing site of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission will be named Shiv-Shakti Point. He also revealed that the location where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark on the lunar surface will be called Tiranga Point. PM Modi praised the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful mission, stating that India has leapfrogged to the forefront of the space sector due to their efforts.

PM Modi announces 'Hindustan National Space Day'

PM Modi addressed ISRO scientists, expressing that people worldwide who believe in science and the future are enthusiastic about India's achievement. He declared that August 23 will be celebrated as 'Hindustan National Space Day' in honor of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success. This announcement was made while he was interacting with ISRO scientists in Bengaluru.

Modi visits ISTRAC to congratulate ISRO scientists

The purpose of PM Modi's visit to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, was to congratulate and interact with the scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He was briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of India's third lunar venture during his visit.