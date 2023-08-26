Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 26 codes: How to redeem

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 26, 2023 | 09:35 am 1 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

﻿Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has released the redeemable codes for August 26. Players can utilize the codes to unlock in-game goodies without spending real money. The rewards aid in upgrading or customizing in-game characters and accessories. Also, gamers with extra supplies have higher chances of winning, which ultimately helps improve their scoreboard rankings. Take a look at the codes for today.

These are the codes for today

Here's a look at the codes for gamers on Indian servers. Use them to earn free bonuses. FYHJKILOP0TUJKU, FI9OL80EY5GDTGZ, FAQ2346YJUT7UKJ, FY7O98P0LOIKCFD. FSSAQ12345TYHYU, F7J78I78T7YIKY9, FO8PKJDXAQ125TG, FFTRH6YJ7IUJK79. FOPL3IKDXSZQ123, F45TTHY5R6Y6Y78, FKIY79O8IUA5TSE, FGFBHZAQ234TFTR. FG5H6HUJKIKOW43, FVBNJU87TIR7YU7.

Here's how to redeem the codes

In order to redeem the codes, head to the game's rewards redemption portal and log in with X, Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK accounts. Players must claim the codes within a limited timeframe. Also, note that it is impossible to use the same code twice. Within 24 hours of a successful redemption, the rewards will show up in the game's mail section.