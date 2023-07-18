Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for July 18

Written by Akash Pandey July 18, 2023 | 10:09 am 2 min read

The game was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX lets gamers snag a host of gaming accessories using diamonds—the in-game currency that can be obtained only by forking out a sizeable amount of real money. Since not every gamer is willing to make an investment, creators have introduced an alternative tactic. Every day, a fresh set of redeemable codes is released, allowing gamers to claim in-game accessories for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has drawn the attention of Android mobile gamers in India, receiving more than 100 million downloads. The game also has a positive rating of 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store. Hence, as a token of appreciation, creators allow players to amass a range of in-game items with the help of redeemable codes that are published on a regular basis.

Codes are valid for a limited timeframe

On the official rewards redemption page, sign in with your registered credentials to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Use of guest IDs isn't allowed. Every player may only use the alphanumeric codes only once, and claim them within a specific timeframe after they are released. Additionally, codes are limited to gamers on Indian servers.

Check out the codes for July 18

The Free Fire MAX codes for today are listed here. Use them to earn rewards. FFCMCPSUYUY7E, EYH2W3XK8UPG, UVX9PYZV54AC, BR43FMAPYEZZ. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, MCPW3D28VZD6. ZZZ76NT3PDSH, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q.

Follow these steps to redeem codes

Visit (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to access the official rewards redemption page. Use your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials to log into your account. In the text box, type a redeemable code, select "Confirm," and then click on "Ok." You can pick up a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours of each successful redemption.

In-game rewards are helpful in many ways

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program lets individuals unlock in-game items without spending real money. The bonuses offer a range of customization options for characters and weapons, which help increase the chances of winning matches and improve the overall gameplay experience.