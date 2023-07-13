Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for July 13

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 13, 2023 | 10:09 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that provides a wide range of exclusive rewards on a daily basis. The creators of the game generate redeemable codes on a daily basis which provide free access to the additional in-game items, which can otherwise be purchased as well. Check out the list of codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The former made its debut in September 2021 and is available only to Android users in India at present. The improved gameplay, enhanced graphics, frequent updates, and free rewards redemption program are among the key reasons behind the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

Each redeemable code is accessible only once

Free Fire MAX's codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website and Indian servers. Players are only allowed to log in using their official gaming credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. The redeemable codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release. Players can redeem several codes but each redeemable code is valid only once.

Here is the list of codes for today

Check out the codes for today ie. July 13. WCME-RVCM-USZ9, MSJX-8VM2-5B95, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, FF11-WFNP-P956. MQJW-NBVH-YAQM, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, W4GP-FVK2-MR2C. SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25. TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, HAYA-TOAV-U76V.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

First, visit the game's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using your registered Google, Twitter, Apple, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any alphanumeric redeemable code in the text box, select "Confirm," and then click on "Ok." Following every successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.

Check out these alternatives to Free Fire MAX

