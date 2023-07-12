Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for July 12: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 12, 2023 | 10:12 am 2 min read

The codes are redeemable only via the official rewards redemption website (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX garnered immense popularity right after it was released in September 2021. This in part is because of the rewards redemption program which provides free access to a wide range of in-game goodies. These rewards are provided on a daily basis and help players during combat on the battlefield. Take a look at today's codes and know how to redeem them.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is banned in India at the moment. The action-adventure game is currently available only on the Android version. It boasts more than 100 million downloads and has managed to secure a favorable rating of 4.2 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeemable codes expire 12-18 hours after release. Users can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once. The codes can only be redeemed via the official website and by those on Indian servers.

Take a look at the list of in-game rewards

The list of rewards offered in Free Fire MAX includes pets, costumes, weapons, loot crates, royale vouchers, premium bundles, protective gear, and skins, among other in-game collectibles.

Here are the codes for today

Check out the codes for today. TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, TFF9-VNU6-UD9J MSJX-8VM2-5B95, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, SARG-886A-V5GR, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25, HAYA-TOAV-U76V

Here's how you can redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, head to the game's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in using your Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, or VK gaming credentials. Enter any alphanumeric redeemable code in the text field, click "Confirm," and then select "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.