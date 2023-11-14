Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital buried 179 in 'mass grave', says director

Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital buried 179 in 'mass grave', says director

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:11 pm Nov 14, 202306:11 pm

Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital has reportedly buried 179 persons in 'mass grave' following fuel crisis

War-torn Gaza's largest medical facility, Al-Shifa Hospital, has buried 179 people—including infants and intensive care unit patients—in a "mass grave" after a fuel shortage led to a humanitarian crisis, said Director Mohammad Abu Salmiyah, per AFP. The situation deteriorated in Gaza as hospitals grappled with insufficient resources amid Israel's retaliatory strikes against Hamas. "There are bodies littered in the hospital complex. There is no more electricity," Salmiyah stated. A journalist—collaborating with AFP—reported there was an overwhelming stink of decaying bodies.

Why does this story matter?

Israel has been attacking Al-Shifa Hospital, alleging that it houses the Palestinian terror group Hamas's primary command center. Other health facilities in northern Gaza, such as the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and the Al-Nasr Children's Hospital, are also being bombed by Israel. So far, 11,240 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 3,000 women and 4,600 children. Meanwhile, Israel revised the death toll in the October 7 terror strike by Hamas from 1,400 to 1,200.

Forced to bury deceased in mass grave: Salmiyah

Referring to the Al-Shifa Hospital crisis, Salmiyah reportedly stated that hospital officials "were forced to bury" 179 persons in a mass grave after the hospital's fuel ran out on Saturday (November 11). He alleged that seven infants and 29 patients from the intensive care unit (ICU) were among those buried in the mass grave. Salmiyah claimed that not a single drop of fuel had reached Gaza since October 7, which intensified the humanitarian crisis.

MSF surgeon narrates inhuman situation at Al-Shifa Hospital

A surgeon from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) at Al-Shifa Hospital termed the circumstances as "inhuman," adding that there was no access to electricity, water, or food. Israel allegedly imposed a blockade on the hospital for over 72 hours last week, claiming that it is built on a tunnel network utilized by Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of using hospitals and patients as human shields, a claim refuted by both Hamas and Gaza's health officials.

Heartbreaking image of babies emerges; Israel's evacuation promise unfulfilled

On Tuesday, a disturbing image from Al-Shifa Hospital emerged, showing seven babies huddled together, some swaddled in hospital-green cloths and others with tubes protruding from them. Dr. Mohamed Tabasha, head of pediatrics, told Reuters, "Yesterday I had 39 babies...today 36." "I cannot say how long they can last. I can lose another two babies today...or in an hour," he added. Earlier, Israel had committed to assisting in evacuating babies from the hospital, but this has not been fulfilled yet.

UN concerned over thousands trapped in hospitals

The United Nations (UN) said that over 10,000 individuals, including patients, staffers, and civilians, are likely confined within Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza due to the combat nearby. The UN's Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stressed any operation in or around hospitals must safeguard the staffers, parties, and civilians, per international humanitarian law. Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claimed on Monday that Al-Shifa Hospital was no longer functional amid "constant gunfire and bombings in the area."