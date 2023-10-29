'Crossed redline': Iran warns Israel of possible action in Gaza

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:51 pm Oct 29, 202305:51 pm

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned Israel of intervention in Gaza

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday warned Israel about potential intervention from other countries due to its continued counterattacks against the Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza. He claimed the "Zionist regime" of Israel had overstepped "red lines," which might force every allied country to take action. Raisi also slammed the United States (US) for giving widespread support to Israel in Gaza, even as Washington asked Iran to refrain from any intervention in the Israel-Hamas war.

Why does this story matter?

The conflict between Hamas and Israel could escalate into a regional war if Iran decides to be directly involved in the conflict. The Wall Street Journal reported that Iranian security officials had worked with Hamas since August to carry out the attack on Israel on October 7. Iran backs both Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has attacked Israel several times since the conflict began.

'Zionist regime's crimes crossed red lines': Iranian president

Taking to the social media platform X, Raisi wrote, "Zionist regime's crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action." "Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel," he said. Raisi also mentioned the military conglomerate of Iran, Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon in the post, saying, "The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield."

What Raisi posted on X

Raisi claims Israeli forces defeated in Gaza, reports say otherwise

Earlier on Saturday, Raisi told Al Jazeera that Israeli troops who entered Gaza were "defeated" and compelled to withdraw. He also mentioned that Iran's regional allies were "independent" and "do not receive any orders from Tehran." The Jerusalem Post, in contrast, reported ongoing skirmishes in several parts of the Gaza Strip, with Israeli forces continuing to remain in the positions they had reached on Friday night.

US strikes Iranian facilities in response to proxy attacks

On October 27, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that US military forces targeted two facilities in eastern Syria allegedly used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and associated "terror proxies." He claimed that these strikes were a reaction to multiple attacks by Iranian-backed groups on American personnel stationed in Iraq and Syria. Raisi indicated that Iran's proxies carried out these attacks in response to messages received from the US.

Israel begins 'second stage of war' against Hamas

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Israel had initiated the second phase of the war against Hamas, with ground forces entering Gaza on Friday night. Referring to it as Israel's "second war of independence," Netanyahu acknowledged it will be "long and hard and we are ready." He stressed Israel's objective to "defeat the murderous enemy and to ensure our existence in our land," pledging to fight and not retreat.