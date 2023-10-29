Netanyahu declares Israel's 'second stage of war' in Gaza

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:31 am Oct 29, 202310:31 am

Israel will destroy enemy above ground and below ground, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel's war against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has entered the "second stage." During a press conference on Saturday in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said additional Israeli ground forces had moved into the Gaza Strip and asserted that they would destroy the enemy both "above ground and below ground."

Why does this story matter?

Netanyahu's comments came after Israel sent troops and tanks into Gaza on Friday and confirmed hitting nearly 150 "underground targets" in the northern strip during an intense night of raids. Over 9,000 people have been killed on both sides since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. While the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said at least 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, more than 1,400 individuals have died in Israel.

Israeli soldiers are fighting on enemy territory: Netanyahu

Speaking about the military aggression, Netanyahu clarified that the decision to expand ground operations was taken unanimously by the War Cabinet and the Security Cabinet. "We did this in a balanced and considered way, based on a commitment to ensure both the destiny of the state and the security of our soldiers," he said. Netanyahu added, "The commanders and soldiers are now fighting on enemy territory knowing that the people and the leadership of the people are behind them."

Netanyahu met with families of hostages following protest

Following a demonstration by relatives outside the defense ministry's Tel Aviv headquarters, Netanyahu met with the families of the hostages on Saturday night. It was unclear what kind of assurances he could provide, as there seemed to be no plan to negotiate prisoner exchanges or suspend the offensive. Last week, Hamas claimed that Israeli bombings in Gaza had killed nearly 50 hostages. The claim was made by the group's military unit, Al-Qassam Brigades after Israel executed a "targeted raid" overnight.

Israel received broad international support since start of war: Netanyahu

Furthermore, Netanyahu stated that Israel has received international support from leaders of various nations, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Italy, Greece, and others, since the beginning of the war. "They came to us in wartime and brought one clear message: We not only support you - we hope for your victory," Netanyahu said. "We welcome this. We will stand alone but it is good to stand together because we have no other choice," the PM added.

Israel asks Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza again

Separately, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday urged Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of an impending Israeli operation. In an "urgent military advisory," Hagari asked all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily move south for their own safety. "The impending IDF operation is set to neutralize the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity," he stated.