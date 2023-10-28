Iran: Teen dies after alleged hijab encounter with morality police

By Riya Baibhawi 08:56 pm Oct 28, 202308:56 pm

It is mandatory for Iranian woman to wear hijab

Iranian teenager Armita Geravand, who sustained injuries in a mysterious incident on Tehran's Metro on October 1 while not donning a hijab, has passed away, Iranian state media reported on Saturday. The precise cause of Geravand's injuries remains uncertain, with varying accounts from her companion, family, and activists overseas. While Iranian authorities have denied any involvement in her death, activists have alleged that she was "assaulted" by the country's morality police for not donning a headscarf.

Conflicting accounts surrounding Geravand's injury

The events leading up to 16-year-old Geravand's injuries are still ambiguous. Speaking on Iranian state television, a friend said that she struck her head on the station's platform. In a separate account, her parents suggested that a blood pressure problem, a fall, or a combination of both might have played a role in their daughter's injuries. However, international activists have claimed that Geravand could have been shoved or assaulted because she was not wearing a hijab.

Activists demand independent investigation into incident

Overseas activists are urging for an impartial investigation by the United Nations' fact-finding mission on Iran. They point to the Iranian theocracy's track record of pressuring victims' families and state TV's broadcasting of forced confessions as justification for their request. The incident has brought attention to the ongoing discussion about women's rights and the compulsory hijab law in the Islamic Republic. The 16-year-old was declared brain-dead earlier this week.

Iranian authorities deny involvement

Iranian authorities, meanwhile, have denied any involvement in the incident, saying that Gerevand's injuries were a result of low blood pressure. The incident also comes after the Iranian parliament passed the hijab bill in September. Per the BBC, the diktat makes it mandatory for all women to wear hijab. Those dressed "inappropriately" risk a prison term of 10 years along with hefty fines. The bill was passed days after the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death, which triggered nationwide protests.

Amini collapsed at police station and died 3 days later

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police on September 13 for allegedly violating the country's dress code. The police claimed she wore her headscarf too loosely, in violation of Iranian law, which mandates women to cover their hair completely. She suddenly collapsed at a police station and passed away three days later. The Iranian police claimed that she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family disputes these claims.

History of Iranian hijab law

Four years after the 1979 revolution, which put the Islamic Republic of Iran into power and dethroned the United States-backed monarchy, the hijab was made mandatory. Ever since the hijab was made mandatory, it has become a big issue in the nation. While reformists favor leaving it up to every woman's individual choice, conservatives demand it be compulsory.

