Iranian forces open fire, beat women as anti-hijab protests swell

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 17, 2022, 02:55 pm 4 min read

The forces baton-charged women who were found without mandatory headscarves

As the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered 3rd month, Iranian security forces on Tuesday opened fire on people at a metro station in Tehran, Iran's capital city. The forces baton-charged women who were found without mandatory headscarves. The videos of the force's actions are viral on social media. At least five have been killed in Khuzestan on Wednesday, state media reported.

The death of the Kurdish-origin young woman has put Iran in a tight spot as the escalations do not settle down despite the passing of two months.

The country's moral police's alleged action has brought bad light on the country as it received immense criticism for the "harsh laws" meant to decide the dress code for women in the country.

Details Tuesday witnessed intensified demonstrations

On Tuesday protesters called a 3-day long protest to commemorate the two-month-long 2019 "Bloody November" protests caused by the rise in fuel prices. Since the rise of Iran's Islamic Republic in 1979, the protests starting November 15, 2019, were recorded as the most violent, in which 1,500 protesters were killed. The commemoration spread to different parts of the country resulting in violence.

Action Police opened fire on the crowded platform

Following a protest on Tuesday, police opened fire on the crowded platform at the metro station, viral videos show people running for life. The police action at the station causes chaos as people while heading towards the exit, were seen being trampled amid gunshots. Police in civvies marching in train carriages and beating women who were not wearing headscarves have also been filmed.

Iran's security forces repeatedly fire into a crowd of protesters at a Tehran metro station today.



Latest killings 5 dead in the Khuzestan province

The Tuesday protest spread over several cities including Khuzestan, bordering Iraq and the Persian Gulf, inhabited by Iran's ethnic Arab minority. As per a report by The Guardian quoting state media, on Wednesday, at least five people died in what it described "as a terrorist attack at a market in the city of Izeh in the southwestern province of Khuzestan."

Figures Two-month-long protest leaves broken families behind

Since Amini's death allegedly at the hands of the country's morality police, the protests do not settle. During the two-month-long protests, more than 300 people were killed by the country's security forces, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR). It said, nearly 15,000 people have been arrested by Iranian authorities, a claim that government denies. Five protesters have been sentenced to death.

Background Who was Mahsa Amini?

On September 16, Amini was arrested for wearing an "improper hijab" by Iran's morality police when she was with her brother near a metro station, reported Iranian publication Etemad. Hours after her arrest, her brother learned that she was rushed to the hospital. Police claimed Amini suffered a "cardiac seizure in custody and denied claims that she was beaten." She died three days later.

Identification Face recognition technology to identify women

To keep an eye on the violators of the country's dress code, the government in September said that it was working on using face recognition technology to identify women violating the law. Mohammad Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani, secretary Iran's headquarters for promoting virtue and preventing vice said, the technology would be used to identify "erring women" recorded on public transport security cameras.

Capital punishment Country grip into fear as anti-hijab protestor sentenced to death

Early this week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group called on the international community for intervention as it warned of the possibility of "hasty executions without warnings" after the country pronounced its first death sentence to an anti-hijab protestor. "We fear mass executions unless the political cost of executions increases significantly," said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of IHR, as per The Guardian.