US asking Israel backstage not to war with Hezbollah: Report

World

By Prateek Talukdar 02:25 pm Oct 19, 202302:25 pm

The US has been privately urging Israel not to launch a military campaign with Hezbollah

The United States (US) has been privately urging Israel not to launch a military campaign with Hezbollah, a Shiite Lebanese militant and political group backed by Iran, according to a report by The Times of Israel. The report said that US officials acknowledged that Israel must retaliate against Hezbollah, which is increasingly targeting its northern border following the surprise Hamas attack on October 7.

Why does this story matter?

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged artillery fire and missile attacks since the Israel-Hamas war broke out nearly a fortnight ago. Hezbollah has shown solidarity with the Palestinian people since it engaged in a war with Israel in 2006. If tensions escalate, it may see the US jump into the war to support Israel against Iran, which could start a much larger war.

Is Israel seeking to gain the upper hand?

The report said that the intensifying war between Hamas and Israel has prompted discussions about "whether Israel must be the one to initiate a battle against Hezbollah to maintain the upper hand." The US has warned Hezbollah and Iran not to start a war on Israel's northern front while cautioning Israel to exercise restraint to prevent the conflict from widening.

Will join the war if need be: Kirby

During his solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden claimed it "was never said" that the US would join the war with Israel against Hezbollah. Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US had no intention of joining the war but added that it would use force if required to defend its "national security interests."

Pentagon dispatched warships to 'deter' attacks from adversaries

Last week, Kirby said that the Pentagon dispatched aircraft carrier strike groups to "deter" regional Israeli and American adversaries "from taking action." Soon after Hamas's onslaught on Israel, Biden ordered the deployment of US warships, warplanes, and 5,000 sailors to support Israel. It included USS Gerald R Ford, the US Navy's latest and most advanced aircraft carrier, apart from fighter aircraft squadrons.

Journalists become collateral damage in Israel-Lebanon conflict

As Israel began bombing Gaza, rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel, killing an Israeli civilian. Subsequently, Israel retaliated by launching rockets, killing Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and two Lebanese civilians, along with journalists from Al Jazeera and AFP, CNN reported. So far, 3,480 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the current Israel-Hamas war broke out earlier this month.