Delhi reportedly on high alert amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

India

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:27 pm Oct 13, 202305:27 pm

Security alert issued in New Delhi amid escalating Israel-Hamas conflict

While the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas continues to worsen, a security alert has reportedly been sounded in Delhi over the possibility of protests in the national capital. According to the news outlet NDTV, Delhi Police personnel will be present during Friday prayers on the streets with heavy force to ensure safety.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, more than 1,300 Israelis have lost their lives and over 3,300 have been injured since the Israel-Hamas conflict started last Saturday. In response to the unprecedented Hamas attack, Israel's air force confirmed dropping nearly 6,000 bombs on the Gaza Strip. Amid the Israeli aggression, at least 1,500 Palestinians have reportedly died, and more than 6,200 have suffered injuries in Gaza.

Increased security measures for Israeli diplomats and tourists

It has been learned that security has also been beefed up at the Israel Embassy and Jewish religious establishments in Delhi. The alleged move came after several countries, like the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), Germany, and France increased their security around "potential Jewish targets" and "pro-Palestinian protesters" in response to the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas. Furthermore, France has banned all pro-Palestinian demonstrations, citing concerns about public order.

Operation Ajay brings back over 200 stranded Indians from Israel

The first flight under Operation Ajay—a mission launched by the Indian government to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Israel— landed in Delhi on Friday morning, carrying 212 passengers. Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar was at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome the rescued Indian citizens. Significantly, the Centre is bearing the expense of bringing them back home.

Unrest reported across globe

In a separate development, an Israeli diplomat was reportedly stabbed in China in a suspected terrorist attack. According to The Times of Israel, Israel's foreign ministry stated that the diplomat has been hospitalized and is in stable condition. A teacher at a school in Arras, France, was also stabbed to death, and several others were injured by a man allegedly shouting "Allahu Ahkbar."