Manipur: 'Mastermind' behind abduction, killing of 2 Meitei students arrested

By Riya Baibhawi 06:53 pm Oct 13, 202306:53 pm

Paolun Mang has been sent to CBI custody till October 16

Paolun Mang, who was wanted for the kidnapping and murder of two Meitei students in Manipur, has been arrested from Pune by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On Friday, the 22-year-old was presented before a magistrate and was sent to CBI custody until October 16. The CBI believes Mang is the brains behind the kidnapping and murder of the students, according to officials.

Accused sent to CBI custody till October 16

Victims presumed dead after photos surface

The students from Tera Tongbram Leikai in Imphal, 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit and 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi, went missing on July 6. They were presumed dead after photos showing them slumped to the ground surfaced on social media in September. One of the photos showed Hemjit's head missing. The case fueled violence in the conflict-hit state of Manipur, prompting the state government to issue a warning.

Manipur government's statement

CBI arrests 4 other suspects from Churachandpur

On October 1, a special team of the CBI arrested four other accused, including two women, from Churachandpur. The accused were identified as Paominlun Haokip, Malsawn Haokip, Lhingneichong Baite, and Tinneikhol. It is pertinent to note that one of the suspects was reported to be the wife of an insurgent. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh vowed to ensure maximum punishment for those involved.

What's happening in Manipur?

Manipur has been engulfed by riots and violence since fighting started between the tribal Kukis and majority Meitei on May 3. The deadly clashes were triggered by a high court order that directed the state government to include the Meitei community on the list of Scheduled Tribes. Nearly 200 people have been killed, while 1,100 others have been injured in the violence.