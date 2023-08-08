TMC's O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly behavior'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 08, 2023 | 01:32 pm 2 min read

TMC M Derek O'Brien has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly behavior'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has been suspended from the House for the rest of the Monsoon Session for alleged "unruly behavior" and "disregard" to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar while raising the Manipur issue. Earlier on Monday, House Chairman and Vice-President Dhankhar said O'Brien was involved in "theatrics" to gain publicity during a heated debate on the Delhi services bill.

'You ravaged this House': Chairman Dhankhar to O'Brien

The motion of suspension against O'Brien was moved by Union minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal "for continuously disturbing the House proceedings" and "disobeying the Chair." O'Brien, during his speech on the Delhi services bill on Monday, allegedly diverted from the real issue and accused the Centre of several misdoings, to which Dhankar reacted sharply, saying, "You ravaged this House."

Dhankhar accuses O'Brien of disrupting House on purpose

"Your demeanor was ignoble, doesn't justify the position you hold. You have upset the decorum of the ecosystem of House. You have done it on purpose," Dhankhar added. Meanwhile, the order triggered a ruckus in Rajya Sabha, after which the chairman adjourned it till 12:00pm.

Watch: Video of proceedings during suspension decision

Suspension order issued after O'Brien pressed for Manipur debate

The suspension order was issued when O'Brien raised a point of order, stating, "We are ready for a discussion on Manipur but not the way they want it." The chairman then warned him not to speak anything but the point of order. O'Brien, however, referred to the opposition notice for debate under Rule 267, leading Goyal to propose the suspension motion, which Dhankhar accepted.

Heated spat between Dhankhar, O'Brien

The development comes only days after Dhankhar and the TMC MP clashed in the Upper House over the need for a meaningful discussion on Manipur. The altercation erupted while Dhankhar was pointing out the House's continuous interruptions. He also mentioned how he was receiving information from all around, expressing "alarming concern" about the situation in the House.

