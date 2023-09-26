Manipur: 2 missing Meitei students presumed killed after photos surface

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 26, 2023 | 11:05 am 2 min read

While two Meitei students who went missing near Bishnupur, Manipur, on July 6 were yet to be found, photos of their bodies have surfaced on social media days after mobile internet was restored in the state, The Hindu reported. Following the outrage, the government announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would investigate the case. This is one of the many cases witnessed in Manipur amid the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities since May 3.

Manipur government pledges justice, urges restraint

The two students have been identified as Hijam Linthoingambi (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20). In response to the distressing situation, the Manipur government issued a statement, assuring "swift and decisive action." "It may be noted that this case has already been handed over to the CBI as per the wishes of the people of the state," the statement said. The government also urged the public to exercise restraint and allow authorities to handle the investigation.

Union Minister Amit Shah intervenes, assures support

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the issue soon after the pictures went viral. He assured support and action by central security agencies. This case is among 11 cases related to violence against women being investigated by the CBI. The Manipur government stated that the state police, in collaboration with central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to identify the perpetrators responsible for the students' disappearance and murder.

Father's complaint leads to disturbing discovery

On July 19, the father of one of the victims filed a complaint at Imphal Police Station about his missing daughter. In his complaint, he stated that his daughter went missing on July 6 from a coaching center. The police investigation revealed that she left the center with a male friend on a motorcycle. The Manipur government's status report submitted to the Supreme Court in August suggests that "Kuki armed miscreants" may have abducted the two friends.

