AAP MP Sanjay Singh sent to 14 days judicial custody

1/5

India 2 min read

AAP MP Sanjay Singh sent to 14 days judicial custody

By Riya Baibhawi 04:36 pm Oct 13, 202304:36 pm

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been sent to judicial custody till October 27

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh to judicial custody until October 27. Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 in relation to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy scam case. His house was also raided. Notably, the ED had mentioned Singh's name in its chargesheet filed back in May.

2/5

Third AAP leader to be arrested in the case

Singh is the third AAP leader, after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, to be arrested in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The case is tied to the 2021 Liquor Excise Policy, which saw the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration give private licensees the right to sell alcohol in Delhi. Notably, Singh is AAP's spokesperson and state-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

3/5

Singh asks ED to specify reason for his arrest

Singh had appealed for his release, asking the ED to specify the reason behind his arrest. The agency has accused him of money laundering and being a key player in formulating and implementing the Delhi liquor policy. In May, the ED named him in its chargesheet, but Singh later claimed that the ED wrote to him and accepted that he was named "by mistake."

4/5

Singh's ED custody expired today

5/5

Supreme Court questions AAP's role

Last week, the Supreme Court asked the ED why the AAP was not made an accused in the case if it benefited from the scam. It also sought clarification from the central agency on whether parliamentary notes could be examined in court. It mentioned specific judgments that prevent examination of cabinet notes but wondered if they apply to Delhi since it's a union territory.