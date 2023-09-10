Rishi Sunak visits Akshardham Temple ahead of G20 Summit's day-2

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 10, 2023 | 11:03 am 2 min read

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Delhi's Akshardham Temple

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty on Sunday morning visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit's second-day sessions. According to reports, Sunak performed pooja and aarti during the temple visit. This is also the Indian-origin British prime minister's first visit to India since he assumed the top post in October last year.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, the UK PM is currently in India to take part in the two-day G20 Summit, which kicked off on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital's Pragati Maidan. Separately, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held bilateral talks with Sunak on the sidelines of the high-profile summit on Saturday.

Security around temple beefed up ahead of Sunak's visit

The long convoy of PM Sunak arriving at the Akshardham Temple earlier on Sunday was caught on video. Sunak and Murty reportedly spent approximately an hour at the temple. Ahead of his visit to the well-known temple, the Delhi Police reportedly made elaborate security arrangements. Security was beefed up in and around the temple area and police personnel were deployed there.

Visuals of Sunak arriving at Akshardham Temple

Authorities gift Sunak model of Akshardham Temple

Speaking to India Today, Akshardham Temple Director Jyotindra Dave said, "Rishi Sunak had contacted us, asking to have darshan at the temple. He had asked us what time he could visit. We told him he could come whenever he feels like." "We showed him around and also gave him a model of the temple as a gift... He said, 'Whenever I get a chance, I will keep coming,'" Dave added.

Recalling Sunak's 'proud Hindu' remarks

Talking about his Indian and Hindu roots ahead of the summit﻿, Sunak stated, "I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India. As you know, my wife is Indian, and being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India." "I've agreed that my daughters can support India when it comes to cricket, as long as they support England when it comes to football!" he told PTI.

