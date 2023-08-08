How Odisha Police busted Rs. 1,000 crore cryptocurrency scam

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 08, 2023 | 06:30 pm 3 min read

Odisha Police has busted Rs. 1,000 crore crypto scam

The Odisha Police reportedly busted a cryptocurrency investment scam worth Rs. 1,000 crore and arrested two suspects, including the head of Solar Techno Alliance (STA) Crypto Token, Gurtej Singh Sidhu. Over 10,000 individuals have lost money in the alleged "Ponzi scheme" in Odisha alone, ANI reported. Victims from Delhi, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan were also scammed into investing in STA Crypto Token.

What was STA's modus operandi

According to the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW), the accused would lure people from several states to invest in STA Crypto Token by publicizing "fake benefits" through websites and social media. They would then encourage more individuals to invest in cryptocurrencies and gather huge amounts, said JN Pankaj, Inspector General EOW. The victims were also urged to enroll more persons in the group, he added.

Watch: IG EOW Pankaj giving details of case

What led to main accused Sidhu's arrest

Pankaj told ANI that the Odisha EOW received the first lead of the crypto fraud from the intelligence wing and that the main accused's movements were regularly watched by Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Sasmita Sahoo. He claimed that Sidhu, the mastermind of the fraud, often shifted his location to Goa, Lonavala, Mumbai, Delhi, Faridkot, Bhatinda, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar.

Ponzi scheme has over 2 lakh members across India

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that STA through some up-line members was using propaganda tools to persuade people to join this scheme. It is estimated that over 10,000 people from Odisha have already been its members. This Ponzi scheme also has more than two lakh members (Pan India) mainly in states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Assam.

STA would organize extravagant events to mislead people

Moreover, STA would also mislead members through extravagant celebratory events, where they would give bonuses based on performance. Last week, it reportedly organized a grand celebration in a luxurious star hotel in Goa, which was attended by over one thousand members. They were promised that if they joined this scheme and recruited new members, they would earn between $20 and $3000 each day.

STA allegedly lacked authorization by RBI, other bodies

Despite all the fanfare, STA allegedly lacked several basic necessities, according to the Odisha Police. They claimed that the organization was not authorized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or any other authority to collect deposits. The police also found that the STA website is hosted in Iceland, but its economic activity is confined to India.

Odisha Police issues advisory against STA

Meanwhile, the EOW has issued an advisory to avoid any further fraud by the STA fraudsters. People are advised not to invest their money in such Ponzi schemes that promise to make them millionaires in an unrealistically short time. It also advised investors and celebrities to invest their money only after checking the credentials of the company.

Know about Ponzi scheme

A Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investing plan that promises high rates of return with low risk to investors, according to Investopedia. It is a deceptive investment scheme that creates rewards for early participants by taking money from later ones. This is similar to a pyramid scheme in that both rely on new investors' finances to pay off previous investors.

