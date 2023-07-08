Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 08, 2023 | 12:05 pm 3 min read

Bitcoin is trading at $30,260, which is down by 0.36% from last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.44% over the last 24 hours to trade at $30,259.98. It is down by 0.36% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.37% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,862.39. From the previous week, it is down by 2.66%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $587.74 billion and $223.87 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $235.54, which is 0.84% higher than yesterday and 2.38% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 0.40% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.27% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.13%) and $0.066 (down 0.14%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 16.55% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.69 (up 8.44%), $5.16 (up 1.47%), $0.7 (up 1.2%), and $0.66 (up 2.04%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 16.55% while Polka Dot has slipped by 0.22%. Shiba Inu is down by 3.96% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3.35%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Bone ShibaSwap, Solana, Avalanche, Curve DAO Token, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $1.33 (up 18.23%), $21.71 (up 9%), $13.39 (up 6.73%), $0.77 (up 6.16%), and $3.86 (up 5.91%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Zcash, Maker, BitDAO, The Graph, and Compound. They are trading at $29.31 (down 5.80%), $965.43 (down 5.42%), $0.44 (down 3.55%), $0.11 (down 2.61%), and $56.61 (down 2.37%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $30,249.49 (up 2.93%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $13.39 (up 6.76%), $6.16 (up 0.59%), and $5.40 (down 1.18%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.07 (down 0.42%), $0.66 (up 0.84%), $0.44 (up 0.91%), $0.77 (up 1.72%), and $0.77 (up 1.83%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 1.29% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.71 billion, which marks a 30.7% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.1 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion.

Share this timeline