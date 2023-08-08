Irene Tan becomes Coca-Cola India's VP of Human Resources

August 08, 2023

Irene Tan started at Coca-Cola as a talent sourcing consultant

Coca-Cola has appointed Irene Tan as Vice President of Human Resources for India & Southwest Asia. Tan, who joined the company in Singapore in 2012 as a talent sourcing consultant, has held various roles across the Asia Pacific region. She is replacing Nishi Kulshreshtha Chaturvedi, who left the company in May after over 10 years at Coca-Cola.

She held various roles in the company

Tan was Coca-Cola's lead talent acquisition partner for Greater China and Korea. In her role, she began the campus recruitment of management trainees, which then became a signature program for China. She then became the Executive Recruiting Director in Singapore in 2015. In 2020, she was appointed the Talent & Development Director for Asia-Pacific and was part of a global Talent & Development team.

Coca-Cola India president lauded Tan's appointment

Before joining Coca-Cola, Tan was part of Spencer Stuart, an international executive search firm. "With Irene's deep understanding of the company as well as talent management expertise across markets, we are confident that she will steer the Human Resources function for continued success and further strengthen our position as an employer of choice," said Sanket Ray, Coca-Cola President, India & Southwest Asia.

