Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 11, 2023 | 10:39 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down about 4% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.05% in the past 24 hours, trading at $30,454.98. It is 1.95% lower than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.85% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,877.98. It is down 3.86% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $591.77 billion and $225.76 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $246.65, which is 5.45% more than yesterday and 0.45% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 1.93% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.93% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.49%) and $0.066 (up 0.79%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 12.18% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.83 (up 3.15%), $5.13 (up 1.52%), $0.00000760 (down 0.44%), and $0.77 (up 7.42%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 12.18% while Polka Dot has slipped by 6.36%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.12% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3.82%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

Mina, Polygon, Kava, Fantom, and BNB are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.44 (up 14.42%), $0.77 (up 8.21%), $1.02 (up 6.48%), $0.22 (up 5.59%), and $246.65 (up 5.45%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Here are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Maker, Aave, KuCoin Token, and XDC Network. They are trading at $0.0000033 (down 2.87%), $918.35 (down 1.75%), $70.08 (down 1.71%), $6.22 (down 1.45%), and $0.033 (down 1.43%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $13.63 (up 2.38%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $28,381.44 (up 2.32%), $6.17 (up 1.16%), and $5.23 (up 1.73%), respectively.

Here are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.06 (up 1.37%), $0.66 (up 2.57%), $0.44 (up 3.07%), $0.88 (up 0.91%), and $0.77 (up 3.42%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.86% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.65 billion, which marks a 70.59% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.05 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.22 trillion three months ago.

