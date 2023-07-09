Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 09, 2023 | 11:16 am 3 min read

Dogecoin is trading at $0.22, which is up by 1.93%

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.14% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $30,296.33. It is 0.70% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has climbed 0.38% from yesterday to trade at $1,869.15. It has fallen 2.35% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $588.34 billion and $224.61 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $235.99, 0.20% higher than yesterday and 3.25% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, which is up by 0.75% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.49% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.93%) and $0.066 (up 1.53%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 11.91% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.68 (down 0.055%), $5.14 (down 0.22%), $0.7 (up 6.18%), and $0.66 (up 1.43%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 11.91% while Polka Dot has fallen 2.3%. Shiba Inu is up by 3.34% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 3.31%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Injective, Fantom, and Bone ShibaSwap. They are trading at $0.0000077 (up 6.58%), $14.16 (up 5.72%), $8.30 (up 4.92%), $0.22 (up 3.10%), and $1.36 (up 2.87%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Compound, Bitcoin SV, Maker, and Aave. They are trading at $0.0000033 (down 8.37%), $53.49 (down 5.62%), $41.34 (down 3.99%), $935.40 (down 3.04%), and $72.89 (down 2.64%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.15 (up 5.67%), $30,301.39 (up 0.18%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $6.22 (up 0.86%), and $5.32 (down 1.35%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and ApeCoin are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.09 (up 0.38%), $0.66 (down 0.82%), $0.44 (down 0.38%), $0.88 (up 2.18%), and $1.99 (up 1.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.07% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $19.88 billion, which marks a 35.26% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.1 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion three months ago.

