Israeli diplomat stabbed in China in suspected terror attack

1/6

World 2 min read

Israeli diplomat stabbed in China in suspected terror attack

By Prateek Talukdar 04:05 pm Oct 13, 202304:05 pm

An Israeli diplomat has been stabbed in China in a suspected terrorist attack

An Israeli diplomat has been stabbed in China in a suspected terrorist attack, Israel's Foreign Ministry told The Times of Israel. The diplomat is hospitalized, and his condition is said to be stable. Israeli missions around the world have bolstered their security arrangements in the wake of its ongoing war with Hamas, which launched a surprise attack on Israel last week.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

This comes as Palestinian group Hamas called for a worldwide "day of rage" amid its ongoing war with Israel, which has claimed over 2,800 lives since last week. This incident could have far-reaching consequences, which could threaten geopolitical stability. This will further worsen China and Israel's relations. Israel's envoy to China has already expressed "deep disappointment" over China not condemning Hamas.

3/6

Site of crime away from embassy

The incident took place in Beijing's Xinyuanli, which is not close to the embassy, per Reuters. A purported video of it is doing rounds on social media. The assailant didn't appear to be of Chinese or Arab descent, users said on social media.

4/6

Trigger Warning: Video of diplomat being attacked

5/6

Israel-Hamas conflict rooted in injustice against Palestinians: China's foreign minister

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the crux of the Israel-Hamas conflict is the injustice done to the Palestinian people, according to a statement released by his ministry. He was talking to Celso Amorim, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's special adviser and former foreign minister, ahead of the United Nations Security Council's emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the war.

6/6

Insight into China-Israel relations

While the Republic of China (ROC) recognized Israel in March 1949, the People's Republic of China (PRC), established by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after taking over in October 1949, didn't recognize it until 1992. On the contrary, Israel was the first country in the Middle East to recognize the PRC in 1950. Both countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.