Taiwan detects 103 Chinese warplanes near island in 24 hours

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 18, 2023 | 10:54 am 2 min read

Taiwan urges China to stop 'destructive' military activities

The Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan expressed grave concerns on Monday over the increased military activity of China after it reportedly detected more than 100 Chinese warplanes around the island within a 24-hour period. As per reports, the ministry also urged Beijing to halt its unilateral actions immediately and warned that China's continued military aggression could further worsen regional security.

Why does this story matter?

This development marks the latest episode in a series of China's rising military maneuvers around Taiwan, said reports. The Chinese government continues to assert its claim over the democratically governed island despite Taiwan having its own military, government, and constitution. Furthermore, Beijing has been sending warplanes regularly over the south and west of the island.

Beijing's recent military aggression over Taiwan

According to the news agency Reuters, the island's defense ministry revealed last week that Chinese military drills along the coast are the most active between July and September. Earlier this month, Taiwan also alleged in its biennial report that China was further strengthening its air power over the island by permanently deploying new drones and warplanes at expanded air bases.

Taiwan urges Beijing to cease actions

"Between the morning of September 17 to 18, the Ministry of National Defense had detected a total of 103 Chinese aircraft, which was a recent high and has posed severe challenges to the security across the Taiwan Strait and in the region," Hindustan Times quoted a statement from Taiwan's defense ministry as saying. It added that China's "continued military harassment can easily lead to a sharp spike in tension."

US's Jake Sullivan, Chinese foreign minister discuss Taiwan in Malta

On the other hand, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly met over the weekend in the Mediterranean island nation of Malta to discuss key issues, including Taiwan. "The United States (US) noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," AFP quoted a White House release as saying.

