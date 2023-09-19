China approves clinical trials for bio-artificial liver

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 19, 2023 | 03:00 am 2 min read

The liver showed promising results when tested in animal models

Chinese authorities have approved clinical trials of a stem cell-based artificial liver. This groundbreaking development could revolutionize the treatment of liver failure faced by millions of people worldwide, reports the South China Morning Post. Developed by researchers at the Southern Medical University, the bio-artificial liver aims to support the diseased liver until it regenerates or a suitable transplant becomes available.

How does the bio-artificial liver work?

The team created a bioreactor, an artificial device located outside the body that performs the liver's tasks including detoxification and synthesis of enzymes necessary for digestion and growth. The innovative device uses a hollow fiber membrane to grow stem cells and is then introduced into the patient's bloodstream. Once placed inside the body, it helps regenerate tissue and suppress liver damage caused by inflammation.

The approach showed a remarkable survival rate in animal models

Unlike traditional artificial liver systems, which rely on filtration or adsorption, bio-artificial livers operate more like real livers due to their comprehensive functions. When the stem cell-based artificial liver was tested on animal models involving pigs and monkeys, it increased the survival rate from 17%, as seen with conventional treatments, to 87.5%. With 5,00,000 to 1 million new liver failure patients diagnosed in China each year, this technology could be a game-changer.

Bio-artificial livers are still in the research and development phase

The team is working with Qian Hui Biotech, Guangzhou to commercialize their device. Bio-artificial livers are still in the research and development phase. However, commercial breakthroughs may be on the horizon. American company Vital Therapies, a pioneer in this field, has conducted the most clinical cases to date but their product wasn't approved for use since its phase 3 trial results weren't satisfactory. Additionally, at least two Chinese biotech companies have entered clinical trials.

