WhatsApp's latest update for iOS brings new button styles

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 18, 2023 | 08:02 pm 2 min read

The app is said to be working on a new interface

WhatsApp has released a new stable update for iOS, with version ID 23.18.78, featuring a fresh button design within the app. The revamped button style is currently available to a limited number of users. The app is said to be working on a new interface, with refreshed icons, and colors, and the latest design update may be a part of that ongoing process.

The new icons are not limited to the chats tab

The new button design introduced in the latest update is not limited to the chats tab and can be found in other sections of the app as well, reports WABetaInfo. Although the official changelog doesn't mention this feature, it is currently available to certain users, confirms the report. Furthermore, some users who have installed the beta version might have access to it. WhatsApp may explore different styles for app buttons, targeting specific users.

Here's what the new icons look like within the app

WhatsApp is also testing video calls that support animated avatars

WhatsApp is also testing an animated avatar feature for video calls. These avatars will mimic users' facial expressions and actions in real time, similar to what Apple's Memojis do during FaceTime video calls. All video calls will remain end-to-end encrypted even when avatars are in use. Also, users can switch between a normal video call and using an avatar anytime they want. Notably, Meta already supports avatar video calling on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

