You can now use WhatsApp on your WearOS smartwatch

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 20, 2023 | 06:18 pm 2 min read

The standalone app for WearOS smartwatches is rolling out globally (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has released a dedicated app for WearOS smartwatches. It is now rolling out globally. The new standalone app gives you an added point of access to your WhatsApp account from your wrist so you do not have to reach for your smartphone all the time. As of now, we do not know when the company will extend support for Apple smartwatches.

Why does this story matter?

The WearOS app was spotted testing around May and has now finally made its global debut. Given its widespread use and popularity, WhatsApp is always looking to enhance the user experience, which is exactly what the new app will do for Android users. There's no doubt that the app will invoke a good response from users.

The app is supported on smartwatches running WearOS 3

You can do almost the same things via WhatsApp's WearOS app as you would do on the mobile app, barring a few features. From your smartwatch, you can start a new chat on WhatsApp and reply to messages via text, emojis, or voice notes. You can also receive calls. The app is supported on smartwatches running WearOS 3.

All the content will be end-to-end encrypted

Just like the WhatsApp mobile app, all chats, calls, and voice notes shared via the WearOS app will also be end-to-end encrypted, meaning only you and the person on the other end will be able to access the content.

How to set up WhatsApp on your smartwatch

First, make sure your smartwatch is running WearOS 3. Head to Google Play Store on your smartwatch and download WhatsApp. You should be seeing version 2.23.14.81 listed in the official description on the app. Once you link the smartwatch to your existing WhatsApp account, all your chats will be synced to your smartwatch as well.

WhatsApp does not support a standalone app for Apple smartwatches

As of now, WhatsApp does not have a standalone app for Apple's smartwatches, running WatchOS. That means those using an Apple Watch get a limited experience where they cannot send messages or receive calls via WhatsApp on their smartwatch. However, provided users have enabled the notification settings on their iPhones, they can track incoming messages and calls on their Apple Watch.