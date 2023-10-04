Emergency alert to sound on all US smartphones, televisions today

1/8

Technology 3 min read

Emergency alert to sound on all US smartphones, televisions today

By Rishabh Raj 04:08 pm Oct 04, 202304:08 pm

This marks the seventh nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and the third nationwide test of wireless alerts (Photo credit: FEMA)

On Wednesday, at 2:20pm ET (11:50pm IST), there will be a nationwide test of the federal emergency alert system across the United States. This test, organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), aims to ensure the alert system functions as intended, providing timely and effective communication in the face of potential disasters. It will reach millions of Americans via their electronic devices, including smartphones, televisions, and radios.

2/8

Notification from FEMA

3/8

What are the alerts?

FEMA is testing two systems simultaneously: Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for cellphones and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) for televisions and radios. On phones, it will display: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." On TVs and radios, you will hear: "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by FEMA, from 14:20 to 14:50 ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

4/8

How the wireless emergency alert test will work

FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) will launch the wireless part of the test. IPAWS allows authorities to send authenticated emergency messages to public through various communication networks. Participating wireless providers will send alerts from cell towers to compatible phones in targeted areas. During the 30-minute test, wireless phones that are on and not in airplane mode should receive a test message, as long as they are within range of an active cell tower and their provider participates.

5/8

Emergency alert system test for TVs and radios

The Emergency Alert System test for TVs and radios will start at the same time as the wireless portion but will only last for one minute. The test will interrupt regular programming, regardless of which channel you are watching or which station you are tuned into, to broadcast the alert message. The upcoming test "will be similar to the regular, monthly EAS test messages with which the public is familiar," said FEMA.

6/8

Reason for testing the alert system

Federal law mandates that FEMA tests IPAWS at least once every three years. This can involve the Emergency Alert System, wireless alert system, and other alerts and warnings. The upcoming test will evaluate the national alert system's ability to reach and inform as many people as possible in case of a widespread emergency. A backup test date of October 11 has been set in case other emergencies, like extreme weather, prevent the test from happening as planned on October 4.

7/8

No opt-out for the nationwide wireless alert test

While people can choose not to receive certain emergency alert messages from local authorities or decide whether to subscribe to specific emergency alerts from particular agencies, it is not possible to opt out of the upcoming nationwide wireless alert system test. A real national alert would require approval at the highest levels, including by the US President or the FEMA administrator.

8/8

India too recently conducted a similar test

India too tested its emergency alert system a few weeks back by sending a test flash on several smartphones. Users heard a loud beep on their phones along with an 'Emergency alert: Severe' flash. The test aimed to assess the pan-India emergency alert system by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The message flashed on all Android phones at 12:19pm on September 15. iPhone users in India too had received a similar message alert on July 20 and August 17.