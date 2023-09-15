Received emergency notification? Don't panic, government is testing alert system

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 15, 2023 | 01:57 pm 2 min read

Earlier today, many mobile users in India received a severe emergency alert from the government. If you did too, there is nothing to panic. The Indian government is testing its emergency alert system in collaboration with telecom service operators. The test alert appears as a pop-up window on your mobile phone, accompanied by a loud alarm-like beeping noise. The alert is titled "Required monthly test," and the message present within reads, "This is a test alert message, please ignore."

The alert message said, "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India." "Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to the TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," it added. Users got this message around 12:30pm today.

Alert system will play crucial role in disaster management

The emergency alert system in India will play a vital role during natural disasters including floods, tsunamis, and earthquakes. Its ability to rapidly disseminate alerts and information can aid in saving lives and reduce damage. Beyond traditional disasters, this facility also proves invaluable during health crises, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. By ensuring users receive correct, real-time updates, the Centre can effectively communicate precautionary measures, testing sites, and vaccination details, among other things.

Tests are being performed to improve effectiveness of alert system

Just like today's alert message, chances are you may receive similar texts in the coming weeks. The contents of the alert will tell you that it is part of a test. The Department of Telecommunication has said that such tests will be undertaken from time to time across different regions to test the effectiveness and efficiency of emergency alert systems. The government is closely working with the National Disaster Management Authority to make this initiative a success.

