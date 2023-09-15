Ads on WhatsApp? Know what head of WhatsApp said

Technology

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 15, 2023 | 11:40 am 2 min read

The report is 'false,' says WhatsApp head (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Refuting claims made by the Financial Times in a report, WhatsApp's head, Will Cathcart, has confirmed that the Meta-owned platform is not bringing advertisements to its chat app. Cathcart took to X, stating that the FT report was "false." The report claimed that Meta was considering showing ads as a means to boost revenue.

Report claimed WhatsApp could introduce subscription fee for ad-free experience

The Financial Times report said WhatsApp could be working on introducing a subscription fee for an ad-free experience. The report claimed that the ads would have been displayed "in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp chat screen," but mentioned that nothing was final. However, Cathcart has denied all such claims. He said in a post on X, "We aren't doing this."

Check out Cathcart's post

WhatsApp recently introduced Channel features in India

Separately, a report by mobile app analyst Data.ai shows WhatsApp is more popular than Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Of late, the Meta-owned messaging platform has been introducing new features almost every month. WhatsApp has just introduced its Channels feature in India and other countries. WhatsApp Channels is a one-way broadcast tool, that provides users with updates from their chosen sources, celebrities, sports teams, and so on. It includes a directory that helps users discover channels based on country and popularity.

