How to create, find, and follow WhatsApp Channels

Written by Akash Pandey September 15, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Channels feature is rolling out globally in a phased manner (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp Channels is a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. This facility allows users to receive updates from their favorite celebrities, sports teams, artists, creators, and thought leaders. Post-release, several celebrities have already launched their channels. The Indian cricket team has also introduced its channel to keep fans informed about match schedules, timings, scorecards, and other important news. Here's how to search and follow channels or create one.

You can explore channels this way

WhatsApp users can easily check out channels with topics that interest them by clicking the Channels icon > "+" > Find channels. Now, browse the channel list, which will automatically show channels based on your phone number's country code and language preference. Meanwhile, you can also head to "Updates" and click on "Find channels," to discover channels based on popularity or activity. Users can locate a channel using a channel link, or find one using the search bar.

How to follow channels?

You can quickly follow a channel from the directory by clicking "+" next to the channel name. However, to preview channel updates first, open the channel you're interested in, have an overview, click on the channel name or "Channel info," and hit the "Follow" button.

These are the steps to create a WhatsApp channel

Creating a channel is super easy. Here's how to make one. Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device, click on the "Channels" icon, and use the "+" option. Now, proceed by clicking on "Create channel," and follow the on-screen instructions. Add a channel name, description, and icon (image) from your phone or the web to stand out. Click "Create channel," to finish making your channel.

