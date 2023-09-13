WhatsApp Channels go official in 150 countries including India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 13, 2023 | 07:15 pm 2 min read

Messages in Channels are shown for 30 days

Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp has launched its latest feature, WhatsApp Channels, in India and 149 other countries. Designed as a one-way broadcast tool, the feature allows the users to share updates with a large audience on the platform. Users can search for channels created by their favorite content creators, businesses, or celebrities and react to the messages sent by the channel owner.

Exploring interests with channel directory

WhatsApp Channels enable users to create a channel and share messages with their followers. The feature is accessible through a directory where users can find channels based on their interests. Members can react to the messages sent by the owner of the channel, which will be shown for a period of 30 days, according to WhatsApp.

Indian celebrities are promoting the feature

To popularize WhatsApp Channels, Meta has collaborated with the Indian Cricket team, as well as celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Katrina Kaif, and Neha Kakkar. They have all created channels on the app. The feature can be seen in a tab called "Updates" which includes both WhatsApp Status messages and the new Channels feature. Users can access an enhanced directory filtered on the basis of their country, and view popular channels based on follower count, activity, and recency.

Channels ensure privacy but lack encryption

Unlike direct messages, status messages, group chats, calls, and attachments, messages broadcast in a channel are not protected by end-to-end encryption. However, WhatsApp ensures user privacy by not disclosing the mobile number of the channel creator. Members cannot see other people who have joined the same channel, and their numbers remain hidden from the owner of the channel.

